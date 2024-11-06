'Save Dighalipukhuri' Forum Welcomes Assam CM’s Assurance of No Tree Cutting

The Save Dighalipukhuri Forum, leading the protests against the proposed flyover project in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri, has expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his assurance that no trees will be felled in the area for the construction of the elevated corridor.
The forum welcomed the CM’s stance in a press release and followed up with an email to him on October 30.
In their email, the forum highlited their commitment to sustainable development while stressing the importance of preserving the heritage and environment of Dighalipukhuri. "We reiterate that we are not a barrier to sustainable development. Instead, we extend all possible cooperation for this entire project without compromising the heritage, environment, and beauty of the area," the email stated.
The forum further requested that they be taken into confidence in future discussions and called for a halt to the flyover construction until a reconsideration of the plan, including alternative solutions, is finalized.
“Inspired by the Save Dighalipukhuri movement, numerous nature enthusiasts, along with youth and environmental activists, have been organising night watches for the past five days. Dighalipukhuri's heritage is intrinsically linked with Guwahati's history, as well as the intellectual and cultural heritage of the region. The proposed overpass poses a threat to this heritage, which is why there has been a groundswell of support for the movement that comprises environmentalists, as well as the cultural and intellectual community,” it added.
In their statement, the forum also voiced concerns about the potential for tree-cutting in other parts of Guwahati, including Bharalumukh and Six Mile. While the Department of Public Works has been given a week to explore alternative solutions, reports suggest that construction work continues in the Dighalipukhuri area, with workers reportedly receiving no official instructions to pause their activities.
The forum has issued a call for a more transparent and inclusive process for public infrastructure projects.
“Public Infrastructure should be designed in consultation with the public. Prior to implementing any infrastructure project a state-level screening is required to ascertain whether an EIA is required. In cases when EIA is not triggered the reasons should be released in the public domain” the forum’s statement reads.
They also called for an immediate halt to the ongoing construction until a satisfactory alternative is proposed and shared with the public.
Looking ahead, the Save Dighalipukhuri movement has pledged to continue advocating for public consultation in urban planning while ensuring that the city’s environmental and cultural heritage is protected. Although the night vigils will be paused to allow activists to recover and sustain the movement for the long run, other activities under the initiative will continue.
The forum also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the solidarity shown by supporters and stressed the importance of mass participation to ensure the movement stays focused on its core mission.
Concluding their statement, the forum’s leaders called for a collaborative culture between the public and the government, one that balances progress with the preservation of Guwahati’s natural and cultural resources.