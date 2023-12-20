Senior Journalist, Film Critic Chandan Sharma Passes Away Aged 61

Senior journalist and film critic known for his hard-hitting and fierce reviews, Chandan Sharma passed away on Wednesday in Guwahati.
The renowned journalist was reportedly 61 years of age at the time of his death.
Initial reports stated that Chandan Sharma was suffering from various complicacies for a long time.
He was undergoing treatment at the Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati where he passed away today.
In a long and illustrious career, Chandan Sharma was also associated with the Asam Sahitya Sabha, the apex literary body of Assam.
His loss will be rued by his well wishers, family and friends and those in his immediate professional and personal circle.