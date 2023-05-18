Seven Ancient Temples to be Connected by Waterways in Guwahati
In a bid to enhance the tourism sector, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on Friday (May 19) in Guwahati that will facilitate to connect seven historical temples in the city by waterways, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to a press release, an MoU for the ‘Riverine-based tourism Circuit’ being developed over the mighty river Brahmaputra will be signed between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDC) and Directorate of Inland Water Transport (DIWT) Assam in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.
The historic temples that will be connected under the Sagarmala Project are- Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra situated in Guwahati.
The press release stated, “The circuit will sail from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar and will complete its journey by covering all the above-mentioned temples through waterways. The ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than 2 hours for completing one complete circuit.”
It may be mentioned that the project is being developed under the Sagarmala Programme at an initial cost of Rs.40-45 crores. SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55 percent of the project coast while the remaining will be provided by ATDC. DIWT has consented to provide the usage of Ghats near the temples free of cost for the project.