Sex Work In Guwahati Spa-Parlours; Employee Exposes Collusion

Numerous high and low-profile spas and parlours in Guwahati are offering services beyond their prescribed limitations, often involving sexual pleasures, a woman employed at one such establishment claimed on Thursday.
Over time, many spas and parlours surfaced in media reports which cited unusual sexual activities rampant apart from the usual massage and other related services they ought to offer.
And now, a woman employee of one such establishment has opened up on what goes on inside the premises of such businesses in Guwahati.
Employed at Rose Beauty Spa, located at Ulubari along GS Road in Guwahati, the woman narrated how even the police are colluding with such businesses and often let slide brazen instances with full knowledge.
She claimed that Paltanbazar Police in Guwahati had full knowledge of what went inside the spa where she works, however, they hardly take any action.
Moreover, the spa employee also took the name of a woman, Muskan Begum, who she said runs these sex rackets in various spas across the city.
The woman, whose identity shall not be revealed, further said that she has received death threats and fears for her safety.