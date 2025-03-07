Smitakshi B. Goswami Among Nine Honored with ‘Asom Janani Award 2025’

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Monalisha Society organized an award ceremony in alignment with the global celebration of womanhood. The event recognized nine distinguished women from various fields with the prestigious "Asom Janani Award 2025."

Among the awardees was Pratidin Time Director Smitakshi B Goswami. The honor was also conferred upon IAS officer Geetanjali Bhattacharya, pediatrician Dr. Nibedita Goswami, and six other women for their contributions to society.

The awards were presented by former IGP Violet Baruah at a ceremony held at the Dispur Press Club.

Expressing her gratitude, Smitakshi B. Goswami remarked, "I am extremely happy to receive this invitation. Every day is Women’s Day. Women must balance both home and professional life in ways that men do not. While gender divides exist in many fields, the media industry remains an exception. No sector is difficult if one has skill and capability. There is a lot to be done for society, and if everyone contributes, many social evils can be eradicated."

The event celebrated the strength and achievements of women, reinforcing the importance of their contributions across diverse sectors.