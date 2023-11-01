Special Campaign 3.0 Successfully Completed By MDoNER

In response to the inspiring call by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for #SwachhBharat, Team Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and its various institutions wholeheartedly embraced the Swachh Bharat initiative.
In this direction MDoNER is pleased to announce the successful culmination Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending References 3.0 which inter- alia included disposal of scrap, record management & clearance of pendency etc.
This comprehensive campaign spanned two distinct phases and exemplified our commitment to efficient governance and public service.
Preparatory Phase (15th - 30th September, 2023): During this initial phase, our dedicated teams meticulously identified 203 e-files for review, and 206 physical files for weeding out. Additionally, we addressed 18 references from Members of Parliament and 18 from State Governments, as well as 5 Parliament Assurances and 1 IMC reference by the end of the preparatory phase, all set for disposition during Special Campaign 3.0 from October 2nd to October 31st, 2023.
Implementation Phase (2nd October - 31st October, 2023): In the subsequent phase, MDoNER successfully disposed of 203 e-files and 206 physical files, 4 references from Members of Parliament, 1 Parliament Assurance, 2 State Government references, 3 Prime Minister Office reference and 1 IMC reference. Furthermore, 6 official sites and many local sites were cleaned in October 2023, contributing to a more environmentally responsible workspace and society. Importantly, the disposal of scrap materials generated an additional revenue of ₹ 15,99,859.00, demonstrating our commitment to responsible resource management and fiscal efficiency.
Some of the best practices which have been adopted by the Ministry and its organizations during the campaign were - a cleanliness drive on October 26 was conducted to clean up the banks of the river Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, after the Visarjan puja by Team NEHHDC having 29 members in collaboration with Midway Journey and Northeast Waste Collective. The primary objective was raising awareness about effective waste management and segregation practices. Following the collection phase, the contaminated waste materials (around 360kg) were promptly handed over to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for appropriate disposal. The remaining 72 kg of clean dry waste was carefully sorted and sent for recycling, aligning with the commitment to sustainable waste management. While 156 kg of wet waste collected in the riverbank was composted on-site.
North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd, a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under MDoNER, distributed dustbins in neighboring market areas in Guwahati.
On 12.10.2023, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited, a CPSE under MDoNER, organized an Awareness Workshop and Zero Waste Campus Orientation to the Offshoots of NEHHDC and School students of local school at Auditorium at CPEC-Garchuk, Guwahati-781035.