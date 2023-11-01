Special Campaign 3.0 Successfully Completed By MDoNER

Some of the best practices which have been adopted by the Ministry and its organizations during the campaign were - a cleanliness drive on October 26 was conducted to clean up the banks of the river Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, after the Visarjan puja by Team NEHHDC having 29 members in collaboration with Midway Journey and Northeast Waste Collective. The primary objective was raising awareness about effective waste management and segregation practices. Following the collection phase, the contaminated waste materials (around 360kg) were promptly handed over to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for appropriate disposal. The remaining 72 kg of clean dry waste was carefully sorted and sent for recycling, aligning with the commitment to sustainable waste management. While 156 kg of wet waste collected in the riverbank was composted on-site.