Special Train Carrying Stranded Passengers of NE Express Likely To Reach Guwahati after Mid-Night
Special train carrying the stranded passengers of 12506 is now expected to arrive Kamakhya station at around 01-15 AM (Tentative).
General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava shall be present at the station, informed sources.
Earlier, a special relief train from Kamakhya junction had gone to fetch back the trapped passengers of the 12506 Northeast Express, six coaches of which had derailed on Wednesday at Raghunathpur near Buxar in Bihar.
According to a previous report, the relief train which will ferry a total of 1,006 stranded passengers from the accident site at Raghunathpur, was expected to arrive at Kamakhya Jn somewhere between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm.
Meanwhile, the Railways had taken up the responsibility of the immediate fooding and other essential requirements of those passengers.
Moreover, calls to the helpline numbers released by the Railways yesterday, claimed that two persons are still missing in the incident.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured. A relief train has already departed Raghunathpur from Kamakhya Junction to bring back stranded passengers of Train 12506."