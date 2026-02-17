SPM Secures 249 Selections Out of 288 Posts, Including Top Rank in APSC CCE 2024

SPM IAS Academy has secured 249 selections out of 288 posts in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, marking the highest number of selections recorded by any coaching institute in Assam.

The results of APSC CCE 2024 place the academy at the forefront of civil services preparation in the state. This is the fourth consecutive APSC CCE in which SPM IAS Academy students have achieved the highest number of selections.

Rank Holders in ACS, APS and Allied Services

Among the top performers, Nihar Ranjan Deka from the Foundation Batch secured Rank 1 in the Assam Civil Service (ACS). Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi, a student from the Working Professionals Foundation Batch, secured Rank 1 in the Assam Police Service (APS).

In addition, Nayanjyoti Baishya from the Foundation Batch secured Rank 3 in the Assam Finance Service (AFS). Several other students from the academy obtained ranks in ACS and allied services. The academy stated that the outcome reflects consistent academic performance across batches and service categories in the 2024 examination cycle.

Fourth Consecutive Year of Highest Selections

With 249 selections in APSC CCE 2024, SPM IAS Academy said it has maintained its record of leading results for the fourth consecutive examination cycle. The total number of posts in the APSC CCE 2024 stood at 288, of which the academy’s students accounted for a significant majority.

This milestone, the institute claimed, sets a new benchmark for civil services coaching performance in Assam.

Academy Reacts to Record Performance

Reacting to the results, the Director of SPM IAS Academy expressed gratitude to students and their families.

“We are deeply grateful and humbled by this remarkable success. It is a proud moment for all of us. We sincerely thank our students, their families, and everyone who placed their trust in SPM IAS Academy,” the Director said. The academy congratulated all successful candidates and reiterated its commitment to structured mentorship, disciplined preparation, and ethical academic guidance for future civil service aspirants.