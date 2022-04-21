Stage Set for GMC Polls, Campaign Ends

Stage is set for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections to be held on Friday (April 22) after a gap of nine years. The polling will be held on EVMs for all 60 wards for the first time.

A total of 197 candidates are in the fray in 57 wards, while BJP candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested.

Political parties have gone all out to woo the voters, promising a flood-free and crime-free city with piped water to all households and all other basic civic amenities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed multiple rallies across the city as part of the campaign for BJP candidates which come to an end on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah led the state’s main opposition party on its campaign trail.

Moreover, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who has made its maiden triumph in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts is now looking to expand its base in the Northeast and fielding 40 candidates of the 60 GMC wards.

Also Read: Tripura: BSF Officer Shoots Self in Dhalai

Besides door-to-door canvassing and rallies, the parties took out car and bike rallies through the streets of the city with the campaign reaching its crescendo on Wednesday, when the campaign ended.



The ruling BJP, which is contesting in 53 wards, has announced a slew of initiatives for improving infrastructure in the city if voted to power in the civic polls.



In its 'Sankalpa Patra' (election manifesto) which was released by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the saffron party has assured of round-the-clock piped water to all households.



It has vowed to make the city free of water logging problems by undertaking different initiatives, including de-siltation of drains and river channels using modern technology.



Making the city crime-free, providing land rights to city residents, introduction of integrated traffic management system and scientific waste management are among assurances made by the BJP.



The BJP had left seven wards for its ally AGP to field candidates from.



The Congress, which is in fray in 54 wards, in its manifesto, has promised drinking water to all households within 100 days, setting up of 100 vending zones for small businesses within 30 days, installing functional street lights and making the city flood and pollution-free.

A total electorate of 7,96,829, comprising 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations spread across the 60 wards.



Counting of votes will be held on April 24.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Arrives in Gujarat on a 2-Day India Visit