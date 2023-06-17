Guwahati News

Guwahati: State Cancer Institute Organises Quiz Contest on Palliative Care

As many as 44 persons participated in the quiz competition from different parts of the country.
A national-level prize money quiz competition was organized by the Pain and Palliative Department of State Cancer Institute in Guwahati on Saturday to create awareness about palliative care.

The competition was inaugurated by the principal of Gauhati Medical College (GMC) Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya who threw light on the importance of Palliative Care in his inaugural speech.

At the end of the competition, the Superintendent of SCI, Dr. Debajit Choudhury distributed the certificates and prized to the winner.

The faculty members of the institute also took part in the part.

