Guwahati: State Tax Asst Commissioner Held on Graft Charges
Just a few hours after the first arrest of the day, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended another government employee under graft charges in Guwahati on Thursday.
The government employee is identified as Minakshi Kakati Kalita who is employed as Assistant Commissioner of State Tax at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati.
The sleuths trapped Minakshi red-handed in her office at Kar Bhawan after she accepted demanded bribe money from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of anti-corruption cell informed, “2nd trap of the day. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asst. Commissioner of State Tax in her office in KAR BHAWAN after she accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.”
Earlier today, the anti-corruption cell arrested a Lat Mandal on bribery charges in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district. The arrested Lat Mandal was identified as Mahendra Nath posted at Nagarbera Revenuce Circle office in Kamrup Rural district.
According to the vigilance cell, Nath was caught while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for issuing land patta documents.
Taking to Twitter, the officer of anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mahendra Nath, Lat Mandal in the O/O Circle Officer, Nagarbera, Kamrup (R) immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for issuing land patta documents.”