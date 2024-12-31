STF Assam's Successful Raid in Guwahati: Heroin Seized, One Arrested

In a swift operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) Assam under Dispur Police Station jurisdiction, a raid was carried out at Khanapara this noon (31st December 2024). During the raid, a notorious drug peddler was apprehended, and illegal substances were seized.

The authorities recovered 21 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 28.58 grams, along with a cash sum of Rs. 350.

The arrested individual has been identified as Jakir Hussain, a 20-year-old resident of Khanapara, located near the State Bank, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya. He hails from Patiladaha village in Manikpur, Bongaigaon District.

The necessary legal formalities are being carried out, and further investigations are underway. The authorities are continuing their efforts to curb the drug menace in the region.