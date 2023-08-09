Students Oppose ‘Khao Gully’ Near Cotton University

The students of Cotton University on Wednesday opposed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) designated area for ‘Khao Gully’ near the university.
The GMC has designated the area near Cotton University hostels in Lakshminath Bezbaruah Road where a few departments are also located. To this, the students union of the university objected by stating that it would hamper the studious environment of Cotton University.
The students have pressed their demand to the chief minister and GMC to change their decision to establish a ‘Khao Gully’ near the university.
The president of Cotton University Students’ Union, Tridib Bhagabati said, “Last night we noticed that few people came in 30-40 vehicles and set up their business establishments on the road near our hostels where a few departments are located that connect it with the main building. Upon inquiring we got to know that GMC Mayor has designated this area to set up ‘Khao Gully’. To this, we would like to request the government to either establish a ‘Khao Gully’ in this area and remove the university or change the designated area.”
“There are so many universities in the state and nowhere the Khao Gully has been established. Either this space will be utilized for education or for business but not both,” he said.
The students have called for a protest if their demand to change the designated area for Khao Gully is not fulfilled.
He further claimed that the individuals, including BJYM members, who came for setting up their business establishments on the road near hostels behaved rudely with the hostel boarders and students. “Although we have a reputation of fighting over small issues, but yesterday we maintained our calm to put a bad name to our institution,” he added.