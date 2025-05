Egg prices in Guwahati have seen a sharp and sudden rise, causing concern among consumers. The price of a plate of eggs, which was earlier ₹160, has now surged to ₹180–₹190.

Advertisment

The popular “Bahubali” variety has also become more expensive, with the price of a carton increasing by ₹30.

This unexpected hike is affecting household budgets as well as small food businesses that rely heavily on eggs as a staple item.

Also Read: Gold Prices Surge to Over Rs 1 Lakh Per 10 Grams Amid Market Turmoil