Suspected Ambergris Worth Rs 91 Cr Seized in Guwahati

A team of the Guwahati Customs division on Sunday seized 11.56 kg of a solid wax inflammable substance, dull greyish, blackish in colour suspected to be Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, officials said.

According to an official, the estimated value of the suspected Ambergris is Rs 91 crore in the international market.

The seizures were made by the Divisional Preventive force of the Guwahati Customs Division.

Ambergris is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is grey to blackish in colour. It is found usually on the sea coasts of Maldives, China, Japan, India, South Africa, Brazil, Madagascar, Australia, and New Zealand, according to a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) report.

Ambrein extracted from Ambergris is used to increase the fragrance of perfumes.

In India, both the sale and possession of ambergris are illegal under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

