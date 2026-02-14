Former Bodo Sahitya Sabha President Taren Boro Passes Away At 70

Renowned litterateur Taren Boro breathed his last at around 2:56 pm on Saturday at a private hospital in Guwahati at the age of 70. According to reports, he was suffering from chronic pneumonia and following a sudden deterioration in his health today, he was admitted to the hospital; however, he passed away shortly after.

Following his demise, several noted personalities of intellectual and literary background, along with family members and relatives, arrived at the hospital to pay their respects and prayed for the departed soul by observing a minute’s silence. His mortal remains were then taken to his Kharghuli residence in Guwahati.

According to discussions within his family members, the mortal remains of Taren Boro will be taken to the office of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha on Sunday morning, where they will be kept till evening for people to pay their respects. After that, it will be taken to the Navagraha crematorium, where his last rites will be held.

Taren Boro's mortal remains at hospital in Guwahati

Early Life

Taren Boro was born on November 1, 1955, in Goalpara to parents Anon Boro and Barkeswari Boro. He passed his matriculation in 1972 and completed his Bachelor's in 1976. He then pursued his Master's from Gauhati University, which he completed in 1978 and went on to do a Diploma degree in Journalism as well, which he completed in 1979.

Work Life

He served as a casual announcer in the Boro language for All India Radio, Guwahati. He was an assistant divisional accountant with the Public Works Department of the Assam Government from 1978 to 1979. He then joined the Reserve Bank of India branch in Guwahati, from where he retired as a manager in 2015.

His association with the Bodo Sahitya Sabha began in 1984. Taren Boro served as a member of the Central Working Committee of Bodo Sahitya Sabha from 1984 to 1990. He also served as the Editor of “The Bodo”, mouthpiece of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha from 1990-93. He then served as the joint secretary of the organisation for three years, followed by the position of treasurer, which he held till 2002. He assumed the position of vice-president, which he held till 2008. In 2017, he became the president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and remained in the position till 2023.

Between 2010 and 2013, Taren Boro was a member of the Government of India’s Film Certification Advisory Board and the Convenor of the Bodo Advisory Board of Sahitya Akademi from 2023 until his death.

Literary Contributions

His literary contributions range from books, dramas, translation works and writings in newspapers. He also acted in 12 Boro films, three Assamese films and an onstage play. His books include short stories Ejee Money and Malo Driver, and four each of Assamese prose and translations. Further, he wrote the dramas Mwdwi, Biharini Jinga, Gwrbwni Or, and Mugani Mandar Bibar.

Taren Boro leaves behind his wife, Binoya Boro, two daughters, Usha Rani Boro and Panjamati Boro, and a son, Monmohan Boro.