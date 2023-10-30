Tasdiqur Rahman, Absconding Accused In Guwahati Cyber Crime Case Arrested

The absconding son of IAS officer Atika Sultana, Tasdiqur Rahman, one of the prime accused in the major drive against cyber criminals in Guwahati, was on Monday arrested by the police.
Tasdiqur Rahman was associated with an international racket of cyber criminals defrauding citizens. He had been on the run for around one-and-a-half months after his name first appeared in connection with the matter in September.
He had managed to escape from the grasps of the investigating team from his Gandhibasti apartment as the crackdown on cyber criminals intensified.
The crime branch had seized several vehicles belonging to him in prior raids. Meanwhile, Tasdiqur Rahman is placed in the custody of the Crime Branch.
Tasdiqur Rahman was arrested from his flat today at Islambasti near Gandhibasti locality of Guwahati after he had been out of the state since he went into hiding.
It may be noted that in a major crackdown on international cyber criminals in Guwahati city, the city police detained as many as 144 male and 47 female employees in the gang in September.
Speaking to media about the development, Guwahati Commissioner of police, Diganta Barah said, “We received inputs that fake call centres have been running in Guwahati city from last two years. These call centres operates at night, there will be no labour during the day. Because we had no information about the particular location, we began to investigate the matter from our side and identified the persons (master mind) behind the case.”
The city police chief also informed that they have also managed to get the lists of the call centres and from where they are operating.
“As per our inputs more than 50 call centres are operating in the city from where cyber criminals are duping gullible Indian and foreign nationals and have siphoned of their hard-earned money. So far we have traced eight locations in the city, where these call centres are operating and accordingly, we took them as our targets. The raids were conducted simultaneously. We made a team of more 15 police personnel led by one DCP or ADCP or ACP in each team and the raids were conducted on multiple locations including in some residences, buildings and malls last night,” added the CP.