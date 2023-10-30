Tasdiqur Rahman, Absconding Accused In Guwahati Cyber Crime Case Arrested

“As per our inputs more than 50 call centres are operating in the city from where cyber criminals are duping gullible Indian and foreign nationals and have siphoned of their hard-earned money. So far we have traced eight locations in the city, where these call centres are operating and accordingly, we took them as our targets. The raids were conducted simultaneously. We made a team of more 15 police personnel led by one DCP or ADCP or ACP in each team and the raids were conducted on multiple locations including in some residences, buildings and malls last night,” added the CP.