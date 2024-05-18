Teacher Training Programme On Safe And Unsafe Touch Held In Guwahati

Samagra Shiksha, Assam, in collaboration with UNICEF-Assam, successfully organized a comprehensive training program at Don Bosco Institute, Kharguli for teachers of elementary, secondary, and senior secondary schools on the Topic: Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch within the broader context of child sexual abuse.
The training was aimed at empowering the teachers to become Master Trainers and was attended by 287 teachers from all 33 districts of Assam.
The two-day training programme was held in two phases from 14th to 15th May 14 to May 15 (first phase) and May 16 to May 17 (second phase), and the sessions were facilitated by experienced resource persons from Rati Foundation, Mumbai, and Independent Thought, New Delhi who are working on the issues related to child sexual abuse and child rights quite extensively and for a very long time.
This initiative marks a significant step towards creating a safer and inclusive educational environment for children in Assam. The trained Master Trainers are now equipped to cascade their knowledge to a larger pool of Nodal Teachers at district and block levels.
These Nodal Teachers will, in turn, conduct informative sessions with children in their respective schools, educating them on Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch along with various aspects of child sexual abuse, its prevention, and the available redressal mechanisms.