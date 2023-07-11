The GP Singh Effect: Drunk Cop Dismissed From Service in Guwahati

A constable of the Assam police was dismissed from his duty after he was allegedly found drunk and asleep at Fatasil police station in Guwahati city on Monday night.
The constable, identified as Nripendra Kumar, was on sentry duty at the police station.
According to an official statement, Kumar did not answer the calls that were made to him repeatedly. Executing a special night round, senior police officials reached the PS and found him sleeping.
When he was finally pulled out of his slumber, he was found to be heavily drunk. Immediately, his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was checked using a breath analyzer and the results came out positive, with his BAC reaching as high as 263mg/100ml.
Police said that he was suspended from his duty and will be subsequently dismissed from services.
Notably, the quick dismissal comes after the stern warning of Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh recently where he issued a slew of measures to keep its personnel in check following several reports of police officials being involved in anti-social activities.
He had asserted that any Assam Police personnel named in any sexual abuse related case, will be dismissed from duty immediately, if found guilty in due investigation.
Officials who are caught taking bribe in either cash or kind, shall also be dismissed from duty if the charges stand proved.
Furthermore, drinking or being intoxicated while on duty will also be dealt with strictly with immediate dismissal from duty if found guilty.
Police officials found extorting money from vehicles on road, be it private or transport vehicles, will also face disciplinary actions. Officials found owning property proportionately more than their income, will have to face the investigation of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell, and if found guilty, will face disciplinary action.
Meanwhile, all officers-in-charge (OC) and ICs have been given strict directions to ensure that every personnel coming under their purview shall be given at least one day off every week.
Also, if a junior officer is negligent in carrying out his or her responsibilities during the course of investigation of a case, all supervising officers shall be held responsible, asserted the DGP.