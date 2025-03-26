The Two Cases Registered Against Dilwar Hussain At Panbazar Police Station

While the order from the CJM court is awaited in the matter of the journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar case. It is expected that the order will be out soon. According to hearsay, Hussain’s bail has been rejected, however, the confirmation will come only after the court order is out.

Advertisment

The Two Cases Against Hussain:

Two cases at the Panbazar police station have been registered -

1. Case no - 110/25, under section 351(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), section 3(1)(r) of the Schedule caste and schedule tribe (Prevention of atrocities Act 1989, (Amendment 2015)

2. Case no -111/25, under sections- 329/324(4)/351(2)/309(4)/115 of the BNS

Case No. 110/25 was registered after an FIR from Sishupal Boro, a permanent guard employed at The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., was lodged at Panbazar Police Station.

The complainant stated that at approximately 12:30 P.M., he was performing his gate duty. He asked an individual to leave the gate. However, the accused person in return scolded the complainant and made derogatory caste-based remarks. The security guard belongs to the Bodo community. Hence the case 110/25 was registered at panbazar police Station.

The other case, 111/25 was registered at Panbazar Police Station based on complaints by D Saikia, Managing Director, The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. Saikia lodged an FIR at Panbazar PS, where he stated that on 25th March 2025, at approximately 12:30 P.M., the accused person (Dilwar Hussain) unlawfully entered the first floor of the Head Office of The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., Panbazar, where he attempted to steal valuable bank documents.

When the bank employees noticed the accused, they raised an alarm, causing the accused to flee the scene. During the incident, the accused disturbed the bank's operations, threatened the employees, and made caste-based derogatory remarks towards the security guard, who belongs to the ST community. Hence, the case 110/25 was registered at panbazar police Station.