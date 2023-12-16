Three Arrested in Guwahati Land Grabbing and Forgery Case

In connection to a forgery and land-grabbing case in the city, the Guwahati police on Saturday arrested three persons against a Gorchuk Police Station Case No 355/2023 under section 120B/467/468/386/427/447 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The arrested persons have been identified as Rinku Choudhary (36) son of Gojen choudhary of Katahbari Nizarapar, PS Gorchuk, Jayanta Barman (30) son of Kanak Borman of Pubboragaon, PS Gorchuk and Pubeswar Boro (65) son of Tarun Boro of Ahomgaon, PS Gorchuk.
All the accused were arrested and produced before the court today.
Meanwhile, accused Rinku Choudhury and Jayanta Barman are sent to four days police remand.