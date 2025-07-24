Three Cyber Criminals from Kerala Nabbed in Guwahati

In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, Dispur Police on Thursday arrested three youths from Kerala who were allegedly operating a cyber fraud racket out of a hotel in Guwahati’s Super Market area. The operation was based on specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gautam Shibu Leena, Mohammad Shameer, and Aman Andesh Sinde. According to police sources, the trio had been staying in a hotel and was using digital platforms to carry out fraudulent activities targeting people in and outside Assam.

Acting swiftly on the input, a police team from Dispur Police Station raided the hotel and took the suspects into custody. During the operation, four mobile phones believed to have been used in the commission of cyber offences were seized.

A case has been registered under Dispur PS Case No. 619/2025, and the trio has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections.