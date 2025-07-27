Three-Day Summer Camp Ends with a Call to Reconnect with Nature

The three-day Summer Camp organised by GccGuwahati Fitness Hub, in collaboration with Aaranyak, Midway Journey, Heartfulness, and D Nest by NRL, concluded on 27th July. The second edition of the camp was themed “Away from Screens, Closer to Nature.”

Amidst rising concerns over climate change and extreme weather patterns, the initiative aimed to reconnect children with nature and foster environmental consciousness. Through interactive sessions led by Aaranyak and Midway Journey, children were encouraged to appreciate biodiversity and practice tolerance towards flora and fauna. Midway Journey also introduced the concept of recycling, instilling early awareness of environmental responsibility.

“Our motto is ‘Catch them young.’ We want to inspire a shift in children's attitudes towards the environment, as they are future leaders and decision-makers. If they become nature lovers, our planet is in safe hands,” said Rituparna Goswami, founder of GccGuwahati Fitness Hub.

Heartfulness conducted sessions on relaxation and meditation, addressing the increasing stress faced by both children and parents due to modern lifestyles. The camp also included art and craft activities using waste materials, promoting creativity and sustainability.

A storytelling session featuring tales from Buri Aair Xaadhu by Lakhinath Bezbarua aimed to inspire children to read more books and reduce screen time.