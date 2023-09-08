Guwahati News
Three Held in Guwahati for Extorting Money in the Name of ULFA-I
The city police on Friday night nabbed three individuals for allegedly extorting money in the name of the outlawed faction United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
The arrested persons were identified as Gautam Talukdar, Biki Thapa and Tapan Talukdar.
According to initial inputs, the trio had demanded an advance of Rs 5 lakh from one Prakash Bhagawati of Bagharbari in Guwahati city.
Following which a complaint was lodged by the victim at Dispur police station.
Accordingly, a trap was laid successfully by the Crime branch along with Dispur police and they were apprehended today.
Sources informed that the trio was caught red-handed at Borbari locality near Hengrabari of Guwahati city.