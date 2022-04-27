Three Held With 79 Stolen Mobile Phones In Guwahati

City police have busted a gang of mobile thieves in Kahilipara area and recovered as many as 79 mobiles phones from their possession.
Three persons including a woman were arrested during a raid conducted by the police in Bhagaduttapur area in Guwahati’s Kahilipara.
The trio has been identified as Abbas Ali, Bedenuddin Ali and Zareena Begum.
On April 11, a total of 121 mobile phones were stolen from a shop in Kahilipara, following which, police launched an operation to trace the culprits.
Further investigation is underway.
