Three More Arrested in Indian Railway Loan Scam in Guwahati

The scam, which has already siphoned off Rs 10 crore, continues to unravel as the total number of arrests climbs to eight.
Guwahati's city police made significant progress in the investigation of the Indian Railway Loan Scam by apprehending three more individuals on Wednesday. Ajay Basfor, Nekibor Zaman, and Rashidul Siddiqui were taken into custody by Latasil police for their involvement in fabricating counterfeit stamps and perpetrating fraud.

The scam, which has already siphoned off Rs 10 crore, continues to unravel as the total number of arrests climbs to eight. Among those arrested is a high-ranking official from NF Railway, indicating the depth of corruption within the system.

Phanindra Kumar, a superintendent in the railway accounts department, is among the detained individuals. Latasil police uncovered additional evidence during raids on Kumar's office room, revealing a trail of fraudulent loans obtained using falsified documents dating back to 2019.

The arrests mark a significant step towards rooting out corruption within the Indian Railway system, with authorities intensifying efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice.

