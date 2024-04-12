Three Notorious Bike Thieves Arrested in Guwahati Crackdown

In a significant victory against organized crime, Guwahati's city police apprehended three notorious bike lifters in Hatigaon on Friday. The arrested individuals were identified as Daraj Sangma from Meghalaya, Gomeshwar Basumatary from Baksa district, and Tinku Das from Chhaygaon in Kamrup district.
According to police reports, the arrested thieves have a history of involvement in various theft cases across the city. Moreover, they have been implicated in the illegal trade of stolen bikes, with many being transported and sold in neighboring Bangladesh.
Investigations suggest that the stolen bikes were smuggled into Bangladesh through Meghalaya's Dawki border.
Currently, the police are conducting thorough interrogations to gather more information and dismantle any remaining elements of this criminal network.
This successful operation underscores the city police's commitment to combating transnational crime and ensuring the safety and security of residents.