Three School Students Die Due to Drowning in North Guwahati

Amidst Bihu festivities in the state, at least three school students died due to drowning in North Guwahati’s Amingaon on Saturday.

The deceased students have been identified as Ambika Das, Jitu Das and Annan Haldar.

As per reports, the students went to take a bath just near the bank of Brahmaputra River in the Mariapatty locality in North Guwahati's Amingaon in the afternoon hours and got drowned.

All the three victims were later rushed to a nearby hospital; however, they succumbed to conditions related to drowning.

Earlier, in an unfortunate incident at Chelajan Kachari village in Assam's Dhakuakhana, a youth went missing while taking a bath in Charikoriya River.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victim identified as Traloikya, along with his friends, went to take a bath in the river and went missing.

It was learnt that Traloikya, who was a resident of the nearby village, was swept away by the strong current of the river. His friends immediately raised an alarm, and the local authorities were informed about the incident.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was pressed into action, and a search operation was launched to locate the missing youth. The search operation continued till late at night, but Trilokya could not be traced. The operation resumed on Saturday morning, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to find Trilokya.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area, and the locals have urged the authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In another instance, in Assam's Lakhimpur a young man named Anish Doley had gone missing while taking a bath in the Subansiri River on Saturday.

Anish had recently appeared in his higher secondary examination. The incident has left his family and friends worried as the search continues for him.