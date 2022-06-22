Top Institutes In Guwahati To Get Into For HS

Handique Girls' College is a constituent college of Gauhati University. It is one of the oldest colleges in Assam and offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science affiliated to AHSEC.

The college was founded as Panbazar Girls' High School. As a result, the Handique Girls' College was renamed the Guwahati Girls' College in 1939. Mrs. Rajabala Das was the college's founding principal. It was renamed Handique Girls' College in honour of noted philanthropist R. K. Handique.

According to a notification from the college on admissions for the 2022-23 session, “Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, will admit students into the Higher Secondary First Year class for the session 2022-2023.”

The college has a total of 80 seats in the arts and 70 seats in the science streams. “Reservations of seats will be as per rule. An additional five per cent of seats in each stream will be available for students with proficiency in extra-curricular activities," the notification added.

The notification also mentioned that the admission procedure will be fully online and students will apply for admission to the college through the AHSEC’s admission portal, Darpan, https://darpan.ahseconline.in and https://ahsec.assam.gov.in.

It added, “Statutory reservation of seats for applicants from Assam, belonging to the reserved categories, will be maintained. Students from reserved categories, hailing from states other than Assam, will be considered in the general category as per rules."

Furthermore, the fees will be according to the instructions relayed by the government of Assam, the notification mentioned.

You can download the notice here.