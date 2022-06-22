Top Institutes In Guwahati To Get Into For HS

Soumyadeep Das
The results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) were declared on June 7 with aspirants now queuing up to take admissions for Higher Secondary (HS).
Ahead of the declaration of results, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had announced the opening of a portal to process admission of students into HS first year courses for the session 2022-23.
The 'Darpan’ portal was made live on June 7 to facilitate the process of admissions for the students.
Following the announcement of the results, students around the state will look to get into the top colleges. Here we have compiled some of the prominent colleges in Guwahati that offer HS courses.
Handique Girls' College is a constituent college of Gauhati University. It is one of the oldest colleges in Assam and offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science affiliated to AHSEC.
The college was founded as Panbazar Girls' High School. As a result, the Handique Girls' College was renamed the Guwahati Girls' College in 1939. Mrs. Rajabala Das was the college's founding principal. It was renamed Handique Girls' College in honour of noted philanthropist R. K. Handique.
According to a notification from the college on admissions for the 2022-23 session, “Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, will admit students into the Higher Secondary First Year class for the session 2022-2023.”
The college has a total of 80 seats in the arts and 70 seats in the science streams. “Reservations of seats will be as per rule. An additional five per cent of seats in each stream will be available for students with proficiency in extra-curricular activities," the notification added.
The notification also mentioned that the admission procedure will be fully online and students will apply for admission to the college through the AHSEC’s admission portal, Darpan, https://darpan.ahseconline.in and https://ahsec.assam.gov.in.
It added, “Statutory reservation of seats for applicants from Assam, belonging to the reserved categories, will be maintained. Students from reserved categories, hailing from states other than Assam, will be considered in the general category as per rules."
Furthermore, the fees will be according to the instructions relayed by the government of Assam, the notification mentioned.
You can download the notice here.
B. Borooah College, founded in 1943, is one of the oldest degree colleges in Guwahati, Assam. It was named after Bholanath Borooah, a Nagaon businessman. Gauhati University is affiliated with this college.
A premier college in Guwahati providing courses in science and arts streams, B. Borooah will have a lot of students applying for a seat.
According to a notice issued by the college regarding HS first year admissions for the term 2022-23, the admission procedure will be based on online mode.
Students have been asked to apply through the ‘Darpan’ portal introduced by the AHSEC. The notice mentioned that applicants will have to select B. Barooah College on the portal.
No separate admission form will be issued by the college, the notice added.
It read, “Students seeking admission in B. Borooah College are hereby instructed to apply through the DARPAN portal of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. They have to register & Select B. Borooah College on the DARPAN portal. No separate admission form for H.S. admission will be issued by the College. Date of admission will be notified on the College website later on. Link to apply on the DARPAN Portal: https://darpan.ahseconline.in.
Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, Chief Commissioner of the former British province of Assam, founded Cotton College in 1901. It was the oldest higher education institution in Assam and all of Northeast India.
Cotton University has risen to become one of India's top 200 institutions.
The university provides 320 seats in the science stream divided into four sections and 120 seats in the arts stream in one section, according to an official notice.
The notice mentioned that the process of admission will be online and students will be required to apply through the ‘Darpan’ portal.
However, additionally the students will again have to fill up and submit the online application of the university through its own portal.
Applicants will be charged a fee of Rs 300 as application fee during the process of application, the notice added.
Applicants may download the official notice here.
While those might be the options for students aiming to take up science and arts, for those looking to get into the commerce stream, Gauhati Commerce College is a great option.
Gauhati Commerce College, located in Chandmari in Guwahati is one of the most promising institutions in Assam and the entire north-east India, providing business education at the Higher Secondary, Degree, and Post Graduate levels. The college was established on September 10, 1962.
The college is yet to provide an official notice regarding admissions, however, they will be able to apply through the college website.
Students can apply here: https://gcc.webdcl.com/
Useful information for applicants can be downloaded from here.
It may be noted that Last date of online submission of application is extended upto June 24 on the Darpan portal.
Students can check here to apply: https://studentcorner.darpan.ahseconline.in/login