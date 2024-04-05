Toyota Presents 'Nandinii': A Vibrant Celebration of Rongali Bihu and Women Entrepreneurship

Amidst the festive fervor of Rongali Bihu, Pratidin Events Initiative, in collaboration with Stoic Studio and Everyday Spices, powered by Topcem cement and supported by NEDFi and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), proudly presents Toyota's 'Nandinii' event. This extravaganza promises an unforgettable fusion of shopping, workshops, handicrafts, clothing, jewelry, home décor, stationery, artwork, food and beverages, a kids play zone, Bihu dance performances, live music, and much more.
Commencing on Friday, April 5, the event will continue through Sunday, April 7. The event boasts the participation of numerous women entrepreneurs not only from Assam but also from the entire Northeast region. These enterprising women have curated an exquisite display of costumes, handicrafts, jewelry, home décor items, various art forms, and indigenous culinary delights.
The grand inauguration of the event took place today from 12 pm to 12:30 pm, graced by the presence of popular Assamese actors Jatin Bora, Amrita Gogoi, Kopil Bora; Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group, Jayanta Baruah, Brij Mohan Sarma, and Anil Kapoor.
On April 5 and 6, a workshop on Majuli's mask art will be conducted, along with workshops on magic art on any surface, terracotta, hand-painted pen stands, and chunky rugs on April 7. Renowned mask artist Khagen Goswami will oversee the mask art workshop.
The event's first day saw the special felicitation of several influencers from the state with gift hampers from Bhogali Jalpan, followed by a cultural program in the evening. Saturday, April 6, will witness various events starting from 9 am, including souvenir launches, discussions, and cultural events. Maini Mahanta, editor of the women's magazine 'Nandini', will host discussions with entrepreneurs, with Sriparna Barua, Nellie Ahmed, and Jyoti Das as esteemed guests of honor.
On Sunday, April 7, painting competitions, workshops, prize distributions, and cultural events will take place. The magic art workshop will be led by Priyanka Baruah, terracotta workshop by Imaginary Canvas, hand-painted pen stand workshop by Sampurna Choudhury, and chunky rugs workshop by Nomita Doley.