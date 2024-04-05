Toyota Presents 'Nandinii': A Vibrant Celebration of Rongali Bihu and Women Entrepreneurship

The grand inauguration of the event took place today from 12 pm to 12:30 pm, graced by the presence of popular Assamese actors Jatin Bora, Amrita Gogoi, Kopil Bora; Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group, Jayanta Baruah, Brij Mohan Sarma, and Anil Kapoor.

On April 5 and 6, a workshop on Majuli's mask art will be conducted, along with workshops on magic art on any surface, terracotta, hand-painted pen stands, and chunky rugs on April 7. Renowned mask artist Khagen Goswami will oversee the mask art workshop.