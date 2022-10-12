Traffic Advisories Issued in Guwahati Ahead of Droupadi Murmu’s Visit

The Guwahati Police has issued fresh advisories for traffic movement in the city during the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu on October 13 (Thursday) and 14 (Friday).

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of six wheels and above has been restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati from 8 am to 10:30 pm on Thursday and from 8 am to 9 pm on Friday.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on D.G Road, A.T Road, M.G Road, A.T Road, G.S Road, K.L.B Road, Taibullah Road, G.N.B Road, B. Baruah Road and Panjabari Road from 8 am to 12:30 pm on Friday.

This advisory has been issued for safety of general public on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, etc.

The police have requested everyone, particularly commercial carriers to follow the advisory for minimum inconvenience to commuters.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a supercomputer facility ‘Param Kamrupa’ and a high power active and passive component laboratory ‘SAMEER’ at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati campus in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta along with other dignitaries will be present at the occasion, said a statement.