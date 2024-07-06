Traffic Regulations Issued in Guwahati in View of Jagannath Rath Yatra

In view of the traffic congestion that is likely to occur in Guwahati due to the Jagannath Rath Yatra on July 7, the general public has been advised to avoid some roads for smooth commuting.
The Guwahati Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid various roads from 2 pm onwards.
The traffic police have asked people to avoid the following roads of Guwahati:
1) GS Road (Paltan Bazar to Six Mile)
2) R.P. Road (Ganeshguri Flyover to Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir)
3) Kahilipara Road (Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir to Dakhingaon)
4) Beltola-Basistha Road(Last Gate to Basistha Chariali)
5) Tripura Goli (Balughat) upto Six-Mile Flyover
6) VIP Road (Six Mile Flyover to Narengi Tiniali)
7) Panjabari Road (Six Mile to Batahghuli) h) Refinery Road (1 No. Salbari to Gopalnagar Trijunction)
8) M.R.D. Road (Bamunimaidam Railway Colony to Hatigarh Chariali)
9) Mother Teresa Road (Gita Mandir to Zoo Road Tiniali)
10) A. T. Road (Paltan Bazar to Ulubari Chariali)
11) B.K. Kakoti Road(Ulubari Chariali to Arya Nagar)
12) A.K. Azad Road (Lalganesh to Nepali Mandir)
13) A.K. Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Dhirenpara)
14) M.D. Shah Road(Nepali Mandir to Gadhuli Bazar)
15) MG Road/ D.G. Road (Gauhati High Court to Maligaon Chariali)
16) S.J. Road (Kumarpara Panch Ali to Athgaon Bridge)
The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is an annual event dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Krishna, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra. It is one of the most revered and widely celebrated festivals in the Hindu tradition, particularly in the coastal town of Puri, Odisha.
The highlight of the festival is the grand procession where massive, elaborately decorated chariots carrying the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are pulled by thousands of devotees through the streets. The chariots are carried grandly, and their colors, designs, and intricate decoration attract the attention of visitors. The temples are also decorated with flowers, rangolis, and lights, creating a magical atmosphere for the festival.