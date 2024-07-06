Traffic Regulations Issued in Guwahati in View of Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is an annual event dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Krishna, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra. It is one of the most revered and widely celebrated festivals in the Hindu tradition, particularly in the coastal town of Puri, Odisha.

The highlight of the festival is the grand procession where massive, elaborately decorated chariots carrying the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are pulled by thousands of devotees through the streets. The chariots are carried grandly, and their colors, designs, and intricate decoration attract the attention of visitors. The temples are also decorated with flowers, rangolis, and lights, creating a magical atmosphere for the festival.