Traffic Restrictions In Guwahati Ahead Of Cultural Night On March 29

Accordingly, a notification from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, stated, "To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during Sa Re Ga Ma Arts of Music, Live Charity Concert and Dance Performance by Jubin Nautiyal and Master Dharmesh on March 29, 2024."