Transformer Blast in Guwahati: Four Admitted to GMCH with Severe Injuries

In a tragic incident, a transformer blast in the Birubari locality of Guwahati city led to the hospitalization of four individuals at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday.
The victims, identified as Rinki Tiwari (35), Mira Tiwari (4), Nishant Tiwari (7) and Rohit Ali (40), sustained serious injuries. As per medical sources, the condition of Rinki Tiwari and Mira Tiwari, who belong to the same family, is critical.
According to a statement from GMCH, Rinki Tiwari suffered electric burn injuries covering 20%-30% of her total body surface area (TBSA), with facial involvement. Similarly, Rohit Ali and Nishant Tiwari sustained electric burn injuries, with their TBSA affected by 10%-15% and 2%-8%, respectively.
The youngest victim, Mira Tiwari, has sustained the most severe injuries, with 30%-40% TBSA superficial mixed flame burn injuries, also involving the face.
Meanwhile, all patients with electric burn injuries are undergoing plastic and general surgery at GMCH.
Medical professionals are closely monitoring the condition of all three victims, with an emphasis on intensive care for the two critically injured.
The incident has raised concerns about the safety and maintenance of electrical infrastructure in the city. Moreover, the concerned authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the blast and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.