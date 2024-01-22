Transgenders In Guwahati To Organize Rally Welcoming Lord Ram

In a gratifying move on the momentous occassion, the transgender community of Guwahati will organize a rally from Adabari to Jalukbari Police Station on Monday (January 22) in light of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha event, preparations around the country are rife. In Ayodhya, which will become the centre of world attraction today, devotees of Lord Ram started flocking in hundreds to the main gate of the Ram Mandir since the early morning hours.
However, the administration which has set up strict security measures, had to send them away as only the invitees will be able to attend the event today. Those invited have started taking their seats and gearing for the moment history will be scripted.
From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Assam to Maharashtra, Sadhus and religious gurus gathered in Ayodhya are chanting hymns in praise of Lord Ram from the morning hours.
Meanwhile, members of the RSS family from Assam who received invitation to be a part of the event reached Ayodhya.
Similarly, in Assam, people of all faiths have come together to celebrate the occasion with fervour. At Fatasil Ambari's New Harijan Colony, a massive screen has been set up to telecast the Pran Pratishtha live.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be visiting along with cabinet minister Ashok Singhal for which the entire area has been decorated.
Streets, buildings, residential and commercial, will light up for the event. Home owners have decorated their residences for the Pran Pratishtha, heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. Other monuments like flyovers across the city have also been decorated for the event.
Meanwhile, the transgender community has planned a welcome move rally from Adabari Tiniali to Jalukbari Police Station via Pandu Railway Bazaar today, which will be a welcome sight.