Tree Falls During Movie Shoot In North Guwahati; 4 Injured

A massive tree reportedly fell during a movie shooting in North Guwahati on Thursday morning, causing injuries to four workers on the set.
Out of the four, two of them sustained critical injuries, sources informed.
The two critically injured have been identified as Pramod Das and Mridul Das.
It is learned that the massive tree suddenly got uprooted as the crew was setting up the set to shoot for an upcoming project.
Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to GNRC hospital in North Guwahati for urgent medical attention.