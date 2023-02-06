Two Held With Fake Gold Boat In Guwahati

Guwahati city police on Monday evening apprehended two individuals from Gorchuk and seized a fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession.

Acting on intelligence input, a team of Gorchuk police raided a house at Katahbari area and seized the fake gold from the duo’s possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Moinul Haque and Nazrul Islam, both hailing from Naoboisa under Assam’s Golaghat district.

It is learned that that duo had planned to sell the fake gold to a Bihar-based businessman for Rs 3 lakh.

Further investigation is on.

Last month, five persons were arrested with four fake gold bars in Guwahati’s Basistha Chariali area.

Two of the arrested persons are residents of Jharkhand, two from Lakhimpur district and another from Barpeta district.

In another incident in the same month, Gorchuk police arrested four persons in possession of a fake gold boat along with mobile phones and a large amount of unaccounted cash.

According to reports, the fake gold was being transported illegally from Lakhimpur district of Assam to Bihar through Guwahati.