Two Women Drug Peddlers Arrested In Guwahati

Basistha police on Thursday late night apprehended two women drug peddlers in Guwahati’s Khanapara area.
The arrested duo, identified as Padumi Gogoi and Niki Boro, is alleged to have been involved in the sale of drugs in the area for a considerable period of time.
Upon frisking, the police recovered 51 containers stuffed with illicit drugs, presumably heroin, worth lakhs.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo.
Recently, a substantial amount of heroin was seized by the Special Task Force (STF) during an operation carried out at Hojai town.
The seized consignment contained 982 grams of suspected heroin. One person was arrested in connection to the seizure.