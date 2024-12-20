“ULFA since Formation till Dissolution”: Book Launched in Guwahati

In an out of the ordinary book launch event in Guwahati today (20th December), few journalists and former ULFA members gathered with a discussion on the journey of ULFA spanning over four decades.

The book, written in Assamese and named “ULFA: Gothonor Pora Bhongoloi”, which translates in English as ‘ULFA: Since Formation till Dissolution’ was formally inaugurated by former foreign secretary of ULFA Sashadhar Choudhury along with noted journalist and Editor of Amar Asom Manoj Goswami, Executive editor of Asomiya Pratiidn Dhaijya Hazarika, Pranay Bordoloi among others. Raijor Dal spokesperson Rasel Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Written jointly by senior journalist and author Mrinal Talukdar and Columnist Kishore Kumar Kalita, the voluminous 300 page book encompasses the deep impact of ULFA’s movement on Assam’s socio-political and economic spheres for over four decades.

The book is a detailed account of the historical facts of ULFA’s journey since its formation till the current stage the movement is in. the book is published by Panbazar based publication house ‘Prakasika’.

The book in its present form is an expanded version of the first edition published in 2011. The tremendous response that the book received from readers resulted in publication of two editions already.

An informal discussion was also held in the premises of prakasika on the occasion where the dignitaries present shed light on various aspects of the ULFA movement including their own memories.

The book is expected to fulfill the needs of those who want a critical account of the deep impact that ULFA has left in Assam.