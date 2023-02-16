Guwahati: Abandoned Suitcase In Zoo Road Raises Suspicions

Tensions have prevailed in the city of Guwahati on Wednesday night over a suitcase which is suspected to be filled with bomb.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Zoo Road where a suitcase was left abandoned for several days on the footpath of Sundarpur.

Following the incident, the city police tightened security in the area from 11 pm and searched the area via bomb squad and sniffer dogs.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Surjeet Singh Panesar was also present at the spot.

The suitcase was taken to the Home Guard Training Center in Panikhaiti at 3.30 pm with the help of a recovery van.

However, whether the suitcase was filled with bomb or something else is yet to be known as the police did not comment on what was there and what have happened to it now after it was taken to the training centre.

Media was also not allowed to enter in the training centre.