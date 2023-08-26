Unidentified Body Found at Maligaon Rail Gate In Guwahati

The body of an unidentified person was recovered in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Saturday morning.
Sources informed that the body was recovered from near the market at Maligaon rail gate. The identity of the deceased and the reason behind the death are yet to be ascertained.
City police reached the scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier yesterday, the decomposed body of a man was found inside a locked room in Guwahati's Beltola.
As per preliminary reports, the body of the deceased person was found at his rented space in a decomposed state near Beltola market.
The deceased was identified as a youth named Shahnawaz Malik. He was living in Beltola on rent along with his father.