Unidentified Body Of Woman Found at Maligaon Rail Tracks In Guwahati

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered at shuttle gate in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Saturday morning.
Sources said the body of the woman was recovered adjacent to the rail tracks there. The identity of the woman is yet to be established.
It is suspected that the woman might have fallen from a moving train died, however, murder angle cannot be ruled out yet.
Local police have been informed and an investigation into the matter has been launched.
Recently, the body of a youth hailing from Assam was recovered from railway tracks in Visakhapatnam.
The deceased youth has been identified as Junaram Bora, a resident of Nagaon district’s Nonoi.
As per information received, on July 15, Junaram had started his journey by train from Guwahati to Hyderabad for job purpose. Unfortunately, two days later, his family members got a call from the police who informed that his body was recovered nearby railway tracks in Visakhapatnam.
However, the family members of Junaram have suspected his death as a murder. They have appealed to the Assam Government for financial assistance to bring back the body home.