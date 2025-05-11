Unidentified Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Guwahati's Lalmati

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred late last night on National Highway 37 near Lalmati in Guwahati, claiming the life of an unidentified pedestrian.

According to reports, the victim was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle. The force of the impact was so severe that the individual was dragged for a considerable distance before the vehicle fled the scene. Moments later, another vehicle reportedly ran over the already injured man, leading to his instant death.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be established.

This incident comes just weeks after a fatal collision in the same Lalmati area, where two scooty riders lost their lives after being hit by a dumper truck. In response, authorities had closed the U-turn at Lalmati to prevent further accidents.

However, the latest tragedy unfolded as the pedestrian attempted to cross the road by stepping over the road divider near the previously closed U-turn.

Police have recovered the body and launched an investigation.