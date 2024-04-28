Unidentified Miscreants Deface Lord Ram Posters in Guwahati, Hindu Organizations Protest

In a startling incident, posters representing Lord Ram were smeared with black ink under the cover of darkness in Sankar Nagar locality, Lalganesh, Guwahati. The act, reported on Sunday, prompted protests from Sanatan Hindu Army and other Hindu organizations.
While suspicions point towards laborers from the minority community engaged in construction works in the area, no official investigation has commenced. Locals demand interrogation of contractors responsible for construction-related activities.
Expressing outrage, a local resident stated, "Such incidents are unacceptable and could fuel tensions between communities. Where is the enforcement of law and order in our city? We suspect that laborers working at night may be involved in defacing Lord Ram's posters with black ink. Who else would do such a thing? Today it's posters, tomorrow it could be temples or our homes. It's a direct insult to Hindu society; defacing Lord Ram's poster is akin to defacing our own faces. Tomorrow, Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for a roadshow in Lal Ganesh; he must witness the situation in his country. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should also take notice. Mere speeches won't suffice. Despite multiple calls to the local police at Dial 100, there has been no response."
Another resident reported that they had erected two posters of Lord Ram for a Pran Prathistha ceremony in the city. However, a few troublemakers tore the posters and defaced it with black ink.
"We view this as a challenge and will not let the perpetrators go unpunished. We suspect that this act may have been committed for political motives. We are determined to do whatever it takes to apprehend these culprits. We will not remain idle," the individual stated.