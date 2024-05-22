Unidentified Youth Found Dead in Guwahati's Azara, Probe On

The Guwahati Police on Wednesday recovered the body of an unidentified youth from Azara locality, reports said.
The youth's body was reportedly found at Bangara Dangor Koitaxidhi near the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati.
The identity of the deceased youth has not been known till the filing of this report.
The Palashbari police have arrived at the incident spot and recovered the body. An investigation has been launched regarding the incident.
However, the exact reason for the death will be revealed after thorough investigations.