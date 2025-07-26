Union Minister Sonowal Engages with Eminent Assam Intellectuals in Guwahati

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called on two of Assam’s most revered intellectuals — veteran journalist and author Dhirendra Nath Bezbaruah and noted scholar-writer Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty — at their respective residences in Guwahati.

Sonowal first visited the residence of Dhirendra Nath Bezbaruah, founder editor of The Sentinel and a towering figure in Assamese journalism and literature. During the interaction, the Union Minister expressed deep admiration for Bezbaruah’s lifelong contributions to media and public discourse.

“Bezbaruah’s unmatched body of work and his pioneering role in journalism continue to inspire the younger generation to pursue excellence in media and literature,” said Sonowal. “It was heartening to see him in good spirits. I wished him continued good health and vitality.”

Later in the day, Sonowal also visited Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, a respected thinker and prolific writer, at his residence in the city. The two engaged in meaningful conversation on a range of subjects.

“At the age of nearly 97, Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty continues to exemplify how one can live a purposeful and dignified life with intellectual vigor,” Sonowal said after the meeting. “His healthy lifestyle and clarity of thought serve as a guiding light for all of us. I wish him good health and hope his life journey continues to inspire generations to come.”

Both visits reflect the Union Minister’s recognition of Assam’s intellectual heritage and his respect for the stalwarts who have shaped public thought and cultural discourse in the region.

