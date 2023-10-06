Urban Flooding Wrecks Havoc in Guwahati; IMD Issues Warning Alerts, Predicts More Rains

The flood situation in Assam particularly Kamrup Metro District is getting worse in the last 48 hours due to urban flooding.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), water logging took place due to heavy rainfall on October 6 in Guwahati circle - Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Kharghuli, Gandhibasti,Maligaon, Rajgarh,Ulubari, Jyotinagar, Noonmati, Chandmari, Sarania, Bamunimaidam, Zoo road localities.
Owing to this, 2,000 litres water bottles were distributed in the aforementioned localities along with Biscuit - 2000 Packets, Candle - 350 pieces, Bread - 2000 packets by the ASDMA.
Similalarly in Dispur circle- Anilnagar, Nabinnagar, Rajghar, Zoo road, Hatigaon, Sawkuchi, Dakhimgaon, Sarumataria, Sijubari, Wareless, Rukmonigaon, Beltola, Hatigaon, Down Town, due to continues rainfall today, water logging took place and thus, relief distributed: Water bottle - 9000 litre, Biscuit 3000 packets, Candel - 1500 packets, Bread - 2500 packets, Jam & butter - 2500 pieces.
Two incidents of landslides triggered by heavy downpour were also reported in the city’s Kharghuli and Bamunimaidam localities.
Currently, 2,713 people are reeling under flood waters in parts of Dhemaji and Sivasagar districts and around 195.40 hectares of crop area remain affected.
A good portion of pipe line of Duwaripara Pipe Water Supply Schemes (PWSS) and a small portion of Bochachuba PWSS damaged due to breach of embankment at the west side of Nonoi river at Duwaripara on August 28, 2023 (at about 11-00pm) as reported by PHE Department, Sipajhar under Darrang district on Thursday at 5 pm.
At Amguri in Sivasagar district- Fisheries/Pond submerged an area about 0.25 hectares today at Burhagon and Lunpuria village.
In Harisinga under Udalguri district- Tukulabari FIS Irrigation U/S guide bund damage at CH.1000m, Ratanpur village on October 3, 2023 due to heavy rainfall.
Furthermore, incidents of erosion were reported across Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts of Assam.
Meanwhile, looking by the current weather situation in the parts of Northeast, Sanjay Shaw, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Pratidin Time, “As per our analysis, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the next 24 hours. Hence, we have issued orange and red alert in most parts of Northeastern states particularly Assam and Meghalaya today.”
Shaw further stated that the weather in Guwahati will be typically gloomy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 30°C and 24°C respectively.