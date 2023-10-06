Urban Flooding Wrecks Havoc in Guwahati; IMD Issues Warning Alerts, Predicts More Rains

Meanwhile, looking by the current weather situation in the parts of Northeast, Sanjay Shaw, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Pratidin Time, “As per our analysis, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the next 24 hours. Hence, we have issued orange and red alert in most parts of Northeastern states particularly Assam and Meghalaya today.”