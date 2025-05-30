GMC Issues Urgent Directive Amidst Ongoing Flood Situation

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued an urgent directive for all Supervising Officers, Engineers, Supervisors, Pump Operators, and GMC workers across the six Engineering Divisions to remain on high alert due to the ongoing emergency caused by continuous rainfall. The city's drainage and river systems are currently operating at full capacity, leading to significant waterlogging and flooding in various areas.

As per the order by the GMC Joint Commissioner, the following instructions have been made mandatory -

Fuel and Operator Availability: Maintain a sufficient stock of fuel and ensure the availability of operators and flying squads on a 24-hour basis.

Communication: Keep mobile phones switched on at all times to facilitate seamless communication and coordination.

This order is effective immediately and will remain in force until the situation improves.