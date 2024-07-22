Vantage Circle Celebrates Employee Well-being with Rani Bora's Inspiring Talk

Vantage Circle, a premier employee engagement platform, recently organized a transformative wellness talk for its employees, featuring the renowned Dr. Rani Bora.
A distinguished mental wealth coach, holistic psychiatrist, and impactful speaker, Dr. Bora's session, titled "Unlocking Innate Resilience: Building Balance and Experiencing Inner Peace in High-Pressure Environments," provided invaluable insights into mental wellness.
Dr. Bora's talk delved into several crucial topics, including:
The difference between mental health and mental wealth
Resilience as an innate gift within everyone
The singular cause of mental ill health and its solution
Mindfulness as both a practice and a profound inner experience
Understanding the mind and its importance
The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, offering personalized guidance and practical advice to employees.
Dr. Bora emphasized, "Resilience is not something we need to acquire; it is an innate gift we all possess and can understand more deeply. Recognizing this can significantly transform how we handle life's challenges. Mindfulness goes beyond practice; it involves connecting with our inner space, fostering greater self-awareness and peace."
Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder and CTO of Vantage Circle, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "At Vantage Circle, we are dedicated to fostering both the professional and personal well-being of our employees. Dr. Rani Bora’s insightful talk has provided our team with essential strategies to thrive in every aspect of their lives."
This wellness talk is part of Vantage Circle's ongoing commitment to promoting the mental and physical health of its employees, reinforcing a supportive and thriving workplace environment.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a leading employee engagement platform based in Guwahati, serving over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. Its esteemed clientele includes Tata Motors, Tata Communications, Bosch, ACG, Wells Fargo, Wipro, Infosys, and Blue Star, among others.