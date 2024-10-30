Veteran Actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya Hospitalised In Guwahati

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya has been hospitalised in critical condition and receiving intensive care at Dispur Hospital in Guwahati.
He has been hospitalised for the past five days and was moved to ICU after contracting pneumonia. He was subsequently placed on ventilator support today as his health deteriorated.
The senior artist is also suffering from a serious heart condition, as per reports, that has compounded his state and raised concerns among his fans and the Assamese film community.
Bhattacharya’s contributions to cinema have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his health crisis has drawn widespread attention and well-wishes for his recovery.